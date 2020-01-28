Hermitage Duplex Fire - 1/28/20
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A small fire damaged a duplex on Albee Drive near Hunting Drive overnight in Hermitage.

According to investigators on scene, the call came in around 12:35 a.m.

Investigators say someone on one side of the duplex saw smoke coming from a bathroom vent. A motor in the bathroom fan sparked the small fire, and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof for ventilation.

Three adults on each side of duplex were displaced due to fire and water damage. American Red Cross is helping those affected.

 

