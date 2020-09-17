NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For people in Crieve Hall, a strip of familiar businesses has become practically family over the years. All those familiar names could be gone in just days.
When you serve up fresh sandwiches on made-from-scratch bread, you make some friends, and Kyung Lee has a lot of friends.
"Hold on. Here's a 100% tip!" said a customer, grabbing up a sandwich.
Kyung laughed.
"Oh, thank you!"
"I've been eating the same sandwich for 15 years," said customer Jose Amden. "I don't have to tell them what I want, and it's at my table when I get in."
Don't forget those huge glazed sweets.
"Oh man, either buttermilk donuts or apple fritters," smiled customer Eli Redding.
"Very popular and the best in town, everybody and my customers say," said Kyung.
Kyung's Sub House is on Trousdale Drive, next to I-65, part of a strip of small businesses.
"Most people in this area are a 20-year or over business, one owner," said Kyung. "Everybody we know looks like family. 'Hi! How are you? You okay?'"
After 27 years at this spot, Kyung won't be here much longer.
"Very hard. Very hard," she said.
She and other business owners on this strip tell us they have to leave at the end of the month as Mapco will be using the properties for an expansion.
A rep for Mapco said in a statement;
MAPCO is committed to the Nashville community and proud to be a source of jobs, service and community benefit. We take our role as good neighbors seriously. Since May, we have communicated regularly with existing tenants to better understand their individual needs so we can best support these businesses. Independent businesses are an integral part of the Nashville community and we are committed to working together to keep the Music City vibrant and dynamic.
"I could really cry about this," a customer said, speaking to Kyung. "It's just so, so, so unfair."
Even as Kyung searches for a new place for her Sub House, she's reminded she has a whole lot of friends. People have filled pages upon pages of signatures asking Kyung to keep them updated on where she goes.
"Wherever they go, I will be there to get my sandwich," said Jose. "That's for sure."
"Hopefully, somewhere, we meet again," said Kyung.
