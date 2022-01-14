NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Great Harvest Bread Company told customers they will work to produce more bread ahead of the weekend storm.
As the community prepares to weather the storm this weekend, some customers have come to find milk and bread are the first to go at the store. With that being said, a forecast of snow and the sound of slicing is never a bad thing when you own a bakery.
Great Harvest Bread Company in Green Hills told customers they are doubling their supply to ensure that they will not run out of their product.
“So, with the snow coming, we want to get as much bread ready as possible,” said Paul Beauvais, the owner of the bakery. “It’s reality, it’s not a myth at all. I guess everyone just wants to be sure they have enough, and bread is just great comfort food.”
Beauvais has owned the bakery for 34 years and said he knows from experience that just the threat of snow causes a run on the bank, only for this it’s bread experience.
He told News 4 reporters that his bread is more about quantity than quality and that he has already delivered four loads this morning. He expects even more tomorrow.
