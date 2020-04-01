The owner of a local barbecue joint has called on the city to freeze property taxes for small businesses, after he proposed another hike earlier this week.
In the heart of the Gulch, you'd typically find Peg Leg Porker buzzing. Today, it is shuttered. "We had to furlough 45 employees," Owner Carey Bringle said. "It was really heard. One of the hardest days of my life."
Tuesday came the mayor's call for a property tax increase.
"The thought of the tax increase on top of what's already happening, it's a little frustrating," Bringle said. "Where have all the increases in property taxes gone? Where was it spent?"
Bringle said his property taxes have climbed more than 800% in eight years, currently sitting at $55,000.
"You can't tax a local business that [is] a necessity, that's the fabric of Nashville, like you tax a hotel, or like you tax a high rise."
He called for the mayor to consider a tax freeze on businesses like his.
"All those small business owners that got in there and invested in the neighborhood are now being penalized for the prosperity that we helped create," Bringle explained. "You need to look at the nature of a business. We're 100% family owned and operated. We're 100% independent. We're 100% local."
