NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Small business owners are feeling less confident and rethinking strategies as COIVD-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state. There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding small businesses and their financial stability right now due to the Delta variant taking over the U.S.
"It makes small business owners nervous to see consumers nervous," explains Sarah Crozier, the Communications Director of Main Street Alliance.
There are organizations in place like the Main Street Alliance to help those small mom-and-pop shops get through this crisis. There's also been government help like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Relief Funds, but even after those federal protections are used up, there are still things to worry about. One of the main concerns for small business owners is mounting debt.
"One of the biggest pieces of that debt is commercial rent," Crozier said. "Businesses who were able to negotiate with landlords, trying to get through this crisis, there's still a large rent/back-rent issue looming. So that's something we really want to keep an eye on."
Small business owners are worried that this new wave of Covid will hurt them as we head into the usually busy holiday shopping season. They're urging the community to remember to shop small when you can.
"If we saw anything with this pandemic, we saw how important community is and how important it is for the fabric of our towns to have these unique businesses in operation,' Crozier said. "So it's that much more important to survive this protractive crisis."
There are still some federal funds available that small business owners can take advantage of. However, that help gets pulled by the end of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.