On-line Christmas shopping has had a negative impact on large traditional brick and mortar stores for years. But is the Pendulum beginning to swing back from on-line, to in-store shopping?
Ashley Hunt and her husband, enjoy shopping at Phillip's toy store, a West Nashville business, that has been around for more than seventy-years. Hunt likes to see, what she is buying.
"I like to be hands on, like to look at things visually in a store, rather than going on-line to an internet," said Hunt.
A staple at Phillips, is their train village, the display is up year round, not only at Christmas time, store owner Cynthia Strinich says, kids are mesmerized by it, and so, are their parents.
"You get to be a kid again, when you have children, you re-live your childhood, there are so many dads, who can't wait to get that Lionel train set," said Strinich.
The White Orchid gift shop on Davidson Drive, is preparing for small business Saturday, owner Michael Bryan, has lined his shop in glittering trees and gifts.
"You can touch and feel, get int he spirit, where you can't get that, just sitting on your couch, in your PJ's ordering," said Bryan.
A few shops away, Alison Wareford, of Alison's record shop, sells vintage vinyl records, some hard to find vinyl albums are priced at seventy-five dollars, at that price, customers want to see up close, inspect it, for themselves, before they hand over their money.
"You may buy something on-line, somebody says, near mint condition, and you get it, but why does it have all these marks,?" said Wareford.
