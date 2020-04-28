NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Seven years into ownership of Carter's Vintage Guitars shop in the Gulch, Tuesday's proposal from the mayor is anything but music to Carter Walter's ears. "That would be pretty difficult to take," he said.
Carter's doors have been closed for weeks, bearing the burden of a pandemic. Now, just two years after his property tax tripled, it may go up again.
"If council members don't want to vote for this and we will have to begin mass layoffs," Mayor John Cooper said in his budget presentation. He proposed a $1 tax rate increase, a nearly 32% hike, calling the next quarter the worst Nashville will have had in history.
For perspective, a house valued at $300,000 would pay $750 more dollars in taxes. Carter says his business' will go up $10 ,000. "Where's the management of the city? There hasn't been that."
Councilman Freddie O'Connell took to Twitter Tuesday, calling it the toughest fiscal moment in Nashville history. "There are no good options. We either dramatically shrink metro government in terms of metro employees, which is going to mean cuts in services Nashvillians are accustomed to."
"We cut our hours back, we cut our employees' hours back, quit spending money until we get through it," Carter said. "I would expect the mayor to do the same."
