They know it's not what you'd expect of them.

"This is an unusual topic for the Tennessee Small Business Alliance," said Lenda Sherrell, state director of the alliance.

That topic: asking Governor Bill Lee to call for a special session to remove embattled state representative David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, from office.

Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was their basketball coach.

"If people were to say the small business alliance has no business being here, I would say absolutely not," said Nettie Kraft, who owns a theater company in Nashville.

Kraft took part in a statewide conference call, with small businesses owner from Chattanooga to Knoxville, to call on the governor to call for a special session.

Kraft said Lee campaigned on the fact that he's a business owner, and knows that businesses have a obligation to protect everyone who comes in their store.

"I see no difference between that and government," said Kraft.

Governor Lee has stated that he found one of Byrd's accusers credible after meeting with her, and that he feels it's past time for Byrd to answer to the accusations.

Byrd has never answered questions from the News4 I-Team, only releasing a statement reading that since being elected, he's done nothing wrong.

The accusations of sexual misconduct occurred years before he took office.