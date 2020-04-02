MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - From rising unemployment numbers to Governor Lee's announcements, everything happening is making big changes to a lot of lives. One small business owner is among those keeping close watch on every piece of news.
It was back in 2018 News4 first paid a visit to The Beehive Salon and met owner Tracy Tucker. Her stylists were busy. Her Murfreesboro shop was packed with appointments.
Tracy, of course, misses those times. It's been two weeks since she closed her shop.
"15 years, we've never been closed this long," she said. "To shut the doors on my dream is one thing because that was my choice. To shut the doors on my co-workers and tell them they no longer had a place to provide for their family, that was hard. Heartbreaking."
Some other shops stayed open for days. Tracy said several ended up taking her usual customers. She said things are now looking a little brighter.
All around Murfreesboro, open signs are turned off, notes are on doors. The governor's order this week closes non-essential businesses that had been open, and there's more reason to give Tracy hope.
"I feel like our small business owners will stand a chance of now receiving the funding the president keeps talking about," she said. "Hopefully, we will be able to get unemployment. I know some of my stylists have applied."
While Tracy looks forward to the day her shop can be full of appointments again, her stylists are sharing a picture of each of them holding a sign. One sign encourages people to stay home. Another calls to save lives. Another asks people to do their part. Tracy's sign says simply 'Wait For Us'.
