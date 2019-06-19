NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A small business owner in Nashville is calling on city council to stop raising property taxes.
The owner of Peg Leg Porker took to Facebook Tuesday night to show the public just how much his taxes have skyrocketed in the last decade. “The general public has no idea the burden small businesses are taking on with taxes,” Carey Bringle said. Since 2008, his property taxes have gone up more than $40,000.
Tuesday night, Metro City Council voted down another property tax increase in the budge. “If my property taxes go up another 800% in the next 6 years,” Bringle said, “I'll be forced to sell. And if I sell, I can take some profits. I can move on. I'll be OK. But, I'll put 50 people out of work. 50 hard-working people, who need this job.”
“We can't just spend and not balance our budget,” Bringle said, calling on council to find the money somewhere else. “I can't do that in my business, I can't do that in my household, and we shouldn't be doing it in our city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.