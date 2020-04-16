NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "The toughest day of my life was having to close the door to my dream, my bakery."
It's light's out temporarily at David Andrew's bakery shop called D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Add to that the news that came out of Washington D.C. this morning about small business funding.
"It's harder for me to open doors without that PPP money. It would just be sort of reckless, not knowing that it was there, so that Government funding is a huge part of the equation," Andrews said.
By PPP, Andrews means the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program designed to help small businesses during the coronavirus. That program is now running out of money after hitting its $350 billion cap.
"I got that alert on my phone that said SBA had run out of money for the PPP. You know my heart dropped a little bit. I think every small business owner knows that $350 billion for every small business in America is just a drop in the bucket," Andrews said.
The Small Business Administration tells NBC News they are unable to accept new applications for their program based on available appropriations funding and that they are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.
"The demand is much higher than anyone had expected," U.S. Representative Jim Cooper said.
Now it's up to Congress to come up with a plan. This afternoon, News 4 spoke with Representative Jim Cooper. Cooper says congress needs to double or triple the amount as soon as possible.
“The most frequently mentioned number that I heard in Washington is another $250 billion but it could be much larger than that. And it could be more bills passing in the future.It could be two or three more $250 billion," Representative Cooper stated.
Andrews remains optimistic.
“I haven’t been approved yet. I applied the first day...like everybody else. So it was sort of like a gut punch. But I do have faith that it’ll get resolved," Andrews said.
News 4 reached out to Senator Marsha Blackburn’s office for comment. Her office didn’t reply in time for this story.
Senator Blackburn did state the following on twitter:
There is only one program that is out of funds — the #PaycheckProtectionProgram. But Democrats are fixated on pumping endless taxpayer dollars into areas assistance hasn’t even been distributed!— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 16, 2020
