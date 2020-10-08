NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A program designed to make your neighborhood safer called Slow Streets may already be where you live.
The latest version started on Monday. The first round of the program happened in the spring.
You may be seeing signs in your neighborhood. They’re going to be up for the next month to make drivers slow down and stop using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs.
News4 spoke with Jenn Woods who has called the Glencliff area home for almost four years.
Since the pandemic started, more people are out walking and biking.
Woods noticed her neighborhood is a cut-through for commercial vehicles.
"So, I'm pregnant and we go for walks and there's a ton of people that go on walks every day and we just want to feel safe,” Woods said.
Woods applied for the Slow Streets program. It’s a joint effort from Metro Public Works and Walk Bike Nashville.
"Money is short right now so we have to be creative,” Nora Kern of Walk Bike Nashville said.
Kern said the program doesn’t cost much.
It’s about $100 per neighborhood for the signage.
"We know that speeding is a huge issue across the entire city. There's a huge demand for traffic calming and other kinds of ways to slow cars down,” Kern said.
Ten neighborhoods including where Woods lives got picked out of more than 100 applications.
- Carrington Place and Queens Lane
- Chapel and Sharpe Avenue
- Bluefield Avenue
- Greymont Drive
- Wingate Drive
- 11th Ave North
- Aberdeen Road
- North Crieve Hall
- Luann Dr & Roundwood Forest Dr
- Flintlock Ct
Kern said the factors included street type, sidewalks, vehicle speeds, resident support, traffic patterns and volume of cut-through traffic.
While it’s only a temporary solution, Woods said it’s already working. She hopes it leads to something permanent.
"Hopefully Metro sees it, sees the positive feedback, and does something about it,” Woods said.
