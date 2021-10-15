NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee law enforcement is on a multi-week campaign to reduce speeding on Tennessee roads.

Slow Down Tennessee will run for the rest of the month. According to The Highway Department, speeding is the main factor in about a fourth of crashes on Tennessee roadways.

"Anytime that you would see the numbers statewide for the fatality crashes, those aren't numbers. Those are real people," Wes Moner with TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. "And those are people that aren't coming home for the holidays that won't be sitting at the dinner table, that won't be going to football games or schools. We want to make sure these people get to where they're supposed to be in a safe manner."

They are partnering with local police to enforce the rules on the road and the educational campaign to prevent people from doing it.