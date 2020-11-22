NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville advocacy organization is pleading with drivers to slow down, showing 2020 is one of the most dangerous years for pedestrians.
Walk Bike Nashville is urging people to be mindful while driving with their “Look for Me” campaign. By their math, a person is hit and killed by a driver once every 16 days, but the total number is rising.
On Friday night, a Nashville man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike. This is just a day after a construction worker was hit and killed in an accident on Lebanon Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.
These two cases, Walk Bike Nashville told NEWS 4 show how pedestrians face major danger.
“It breaks my heart,” said Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville. “Unfortunately 2020 is the most dangerous year on record for pedestrians in Nashville.”
Ganson said so far in 2020, 35 pedestrians have been hit and killed by vehicles. That number is up from the 30 in 2019, 22 people killed in 2018 and significantly up overall in the last decade.
“Where pedestrians are being killed year after year is on the same roads and at the same intersections,” said Ganson.
Dickerson, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Nolensville Pikes are just a few of the major arterial roads Walk Bike Nashville says are seeing most of these deaths and share many of the same factors; multiple lanes, high traffic, fewer crosswalks in safe areas.
Now, the group is placing memorial markers in the locations people have been hit and died, all across town. The memorial was placed along Gallatin Pike, where Kenneth Urbach was killed in January of this year. The organization hopes the markers will serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to slow down, even just 5 miles an hour less.
“We hope that those pedestrian memorials remind people walking and also people driving that you hold someone’s life in your hands,” said Ganson. “Just a five mile and hour increase in your speed can really make a huge difference in terms of the impact that it would have on a pedestrian.”
Ganson explained drivers in many cases are going faster, as there have been fewer people on the roads throughout the pandemic, creating unsafe situations. Another major contributing factor, driving in the dark simply because of the time of year, telling NEWS4 November through January is often the most dangerous time period for pedestrians.
Learn more about Walk Bike Nashville’s Look for Me campaign at NashvilleLook4Me.com
