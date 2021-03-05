NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "Slim + Husky's Pizza" is the first black-owned business on Broadway and made its debut during the grand opening of the brand new establishment, Fifth + Broadway.
Three TSU Alum started the artisan-style pizza restaurant that has locations throughout the country.
"Our pizzas are made with love, our pizzas are made from scratch, our dough is made daily in-house, and we have 16 different sauces, and each one of those are made in house as well," Clint Gray, one of the Co-Founders of Slim +Husky's Pizza, said.
The pizza restaurant specializes in custom hand-made artisan pizzas. The restaurant's debut its eighth location on March 4th.
"Growing up here, you know, walking up and down these streets," Gray said. "It never quite dawned on us that we were able to spend our money in an establishment where the owners looked like us, and we wanted to change that narrative."
Changing that narrative began with restaurant founders Gray, Derrick Reed, and Emmanuel Moore. All three had always been visionaries and started their pizza vision in the basement with a few materials. The trio marketed their pizza by giving out free pizza to the community.
"We had an old garage on Buchanan Street, down the street from our original location, and we were in there just creating pizzas and testing out different recipes," Gray said.
Congratulations to @slimandhuskys owners Derrick Moore, Emanuel Reed, and Clint Gray for having the first black-owned restaurant on Broadway! High-school friends to national business owners! #PREAM pic.twitter.com/xEYAKpKfsa— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 4, 2021
Those recipes include a variety of artisan custom artisan pizzas. It's a place where people can enjoy pizza and get a glimpse of what influenced their upbringing. Inside, guests can enjoy the works of art and the sounds of hip-hop music.
"We come from places like Princess Hot Chicken, Ed's fish, Mary's BBQ, and Sweats. We are a product of the people who put the hard sweat of those concepts in from back in the day up until now," said Gray.
Slim and husky's has made its mark as the first black-owned business on Broadway. Nashville isn't the only location. They have several locations in Memphis, Atlanta, and Sacramento.
"The one thing that we did know is that we wanted to be successful. We wanted to make our families proud, but we also wanted to show our communities that ownership is key," Gray said.
Slim + Husky will also open a new location in Murfreesboro in May or June of this year.
