NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has ticketed its first Nashville business for violating the city's essential business order.
The Slider House has cited by the Metro Public Health Department for allowing people to eat and drink on site.
City officials said they went there last month and told them no one could eat or drink there.
According to health officials, seven people were seen eating and drinking at the restaurant on Division Street this week.
They were fined $50 for each person.
Slider House management sent News4 a statement:
We take any health department citations seriously and are investigating. We have been open for takeout and to-go orders only since the start of the lockdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.