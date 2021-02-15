NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews plowed multiple times Monday and Sunday, but until the sleet stops people are expected to have problems.
Lots of people were out doing the same thing on Monday. Whether they were walking or sledding. People were trying to safe.
News 4 talked to 11 year old Nolan Smith in West Nashville who went sledding and his dad's nose was actually bleeding
"We were getting out the four wheeler because he was going to drag me along the road and he was bending over and he stepped his nose on the metal four wheeler and we think broke it," Smith said.
When sledding, people need to watch out for cars and trees. People should have layers and a helmet would be a good idea for toddlers and younger children.
Carley Gordon went sliding down her driveway on her way into work. It happens every year when it snows.
Tradition #winterstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/XX1ji9jiAO— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) February 15, 2021
Safety is important in this type of weather and typical snow-related injuries can happen in these conditions such as frostbite and slip and falls.
