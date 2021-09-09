It is a struggle for many of us to get a good night’s sleep and often times, taking sleeping pills is the only way people can get some rest.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It is a struggle for many of us to get a good night’s sleep, and frequently, taking sleeping pills is the only way people can get some rest.

For Anita Parsley, Ambien was the only way she could get some sleep. But then - she says - the side effects became dangerous.

“It was absolutely terrible. Something no one should go through,” Parsley said.

A top sleep specialist said what happened to Parsley should be a warning to anyone taking the pill.

“There is a possibility these can become more dangerous, and you could put yourself or others at risk,” the top sleep expert said.

Tonight, after the game: News4 Investigates the potential side effects and what Ambien says about them.

 

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

