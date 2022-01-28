Savanna Puckett

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a fallen 22-year-old patrol deputy Savanna Puckett.

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Department is holding a procession for Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was murdered on Sunday.

The guided procession is scheduled for 3 p.m., following the visitation and funeral at South Haven Baptist Church on Memorial Blvd. The family has closed to the funeral to members of the public and all media.

The procession for Deputy Puckett will make a loop through town, passing the sheriff’s office and the county courthouse, before circle back to the Springfield Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for the burial.

