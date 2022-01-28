SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Department is holding a procession for Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was murdered on Sunday.

The guided procession is scheduled for 3 p.m., following the visitation and funeral at South Haven Baptist Church on Memorial Blvd. The family has closed to the funeral to members of the public and all media.

The procession for Deputy Puckett will make a loop through town, passing the sheriff’s office and the county courthouse, before circle back to the Springfield Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for the burial.

FUNERAL PROCESSION ROUTE The procession will leave South Haven Church going north on Memorial Blvd. and turn right onto 10th Ave. beside Wendy’s.

Turn left onto Brown St. and pass by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Turn left on 5th Avenue and proceed West to Main St.

Turn left on Main St. and pass by the Robertson County Court House proceeding to 8th Ave.

Turn left on 8th Ave. proceeding to Memorial Blvd.

Turn right onto Memorial Blvd. returning to burial grounds.

Pull into Springfield Memorial Gardens Funeral Home entrance.