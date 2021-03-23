CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Skyrocketing lumber prices are directly impacting Habitat for Humanity homes. That means construction delays and the cost of a home going up for families.

News4 spoke with Sherry Elliott on Tuesday who can’t help but be excited about her future home. She’s already thinking about how to decorate it and what she’s going to bake that first morning here.

“I am overjoyed. I am so excited. I’ve been calling everybody,” Elliott said.

Elliott went through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County to get her new home.

The nonprofit uses donated construction supplies and volunteers to keep prices low.

The groundbreaking for her home happened more than a year ago.

“Then the rains came. Then COVID came and, you know, you just have to be patient. I will admit I had a couple of frustrating moments,” Elliott said.

Part of the reason for the delay includes the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing lumber prices.

“Right now, we are seeing some families that probably we would have liked to have already seen them in a home and they’re having to wait a bit longer than we’d like,” Nicole June from Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County said.

The National Association of Homebuilders said lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 180% since last spring. That’s directly impacted Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homes.

For example, they told News4 one of their two-bedroom homes went for $41,000 last year. Now it’s increased to $44,000.

June said that can be a significant increase for someone who is on a fixed income or if money is tight.

“That means that their monthly mortgage payments are going up,” June said.

To offset those increases, the nonprofit helped create specialty license plates. They cost $35.

For Elliott, the hope is she and her granddaughter can move in by the end of April.

“This is my time to heal and get back on the track of life,” Elliott said.

The nonprofit needs 1,000 preorders by June 30th before those specialty license plates can be made.

If you would like to order one, you can do so online or mail a check for $35 with the required contact info to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County: P.O. Box 331 Clarksville, TN 37041. Please include your address, phone number, email, full name, and county of residence.

Money raised from the specialty license plates will go to home construction in the Clarksville area.