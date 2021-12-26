BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC) will host a benefit concert on January 7 to help provide relief to tornado survivors.
It's all thanks to a local student. Greenwood High School student Cayden Bailey posted on Facebook that he wanted to do something to help tornado victims.
His idea led to a relief benefit concert.
The performers for the concert are Bexar, Mills, and several other artists.
“You know, this is the town where we learned how to play guitar and where we learned how to write and produce songs in,” Logan Turner, a member of the band BEXAR said. “And to be able to come back here and play that venue specifically, I think is a dream come true. But then, also be able to do it for such a great cause is something that you know makes it that much sweeter as well.”
The tickets go on sale this Tuesday. All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Good Deeds Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.