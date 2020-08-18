A dedication of the Woman Suffrage Monument was held at Centennial Park Tuesday. This anniversary was celebrated in yet another way.
"The original suffragettes!" said Melanie Curtis, looking over the monument. "It's the bold, brave women who stood up for the change they wanted to see in the world."
There was no place Melanie would rather be Tuesday than in Nashville next to these statues.
"It's 100 years to the day when the 19th amendment was ratified in Nashville, Tennessee," said Melanie. "The 19th amendment secured the right to vote for women in America."
Melanie knew she had to do something to honor these women. It wasn't something you could watch from the ground. You had to look up.
Melanie and a team of other skydivers jumped from a plane at 6,000 feet, parachuting down with signs honoring women's right to vote.
Melanie is co-founder of Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, a group of all women encouraging other women to get in this sport that's mostly men.
"The history of these women absolutely inspire us," Melanie said, referring to the monument. "They were willing to stand up and be seen and go against the common ideas of what they thought was possible."
Melanie told us, whether it's by boots on the ground or boots 6,000 feet above it, Tuesday was about breaking barriers.
"We're hoping we show the women coming up after us, both in the sport of skydiving and just in the world, 'wow, if they can do it, maybe I can too,'" said Melanie.
