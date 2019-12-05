MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A human skull found on Nov. 20 has been positively identified.
The Manchester Police Department says the skull has been identified as that of Justin Zeigler of Franklin County, TN. Zeigler was previously reported missing in November 2016.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
On Nov. 21, 2019, the skull was taken to the medical examiner's office in Nashville. Manchester Police were notified the skull was Zeigler's on Thursday after a DNA match.
The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to find Zeigler's remains.
