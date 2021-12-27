COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Maury County are investigating after possible human skeletal remains were found near Southport Road and Mt. Pleasant.
According to the Sheriff's department, the remains were sent to the TBI for examination.
The Maury County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to call 931-388-5151.
