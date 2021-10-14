NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Journeys employees from Nashville partnered with a national nonprofit for a very special build. “We got our decks. They gave us some grip tape. We are getting grip tape on. We are going to line it up… Cut it,” Dusty Welch, Regional Vice President at Journeys said.
Welch is one of many Journeys employees who got a chance to build skateboards for children as a part of a partnership with Can’d Aid. “This is a larger impact that we are having all over the U.S. We are doing this in 70 different markets and here is one in Nashville,” Bailey Saunders, Community Outreach Coordinator from The Journeys Group said.
The purpose of their hard work was to give back to underserved youth and emphasize the importance of getting their bodies moving. “Kids spend over seven hours a day on screens and that’s a lot of time staring at a screen. So, this is the one tool that we can suggest. Like hey take a break from your phone, the tv, or video game, get outside, and get some fresh air,” Sarah Leavitt, Can’d Aid Director of Operations and Programs said.
By the end of the build, 80 skateboards were made, benefiting children from the local nonprofit Youth Villages. “I really believe that everything we do now is going to pay it forward later on. Journeys has been built on an attitude that cares and this is the generation we need to put the time into,” Welch stated.
