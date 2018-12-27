DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old boy is back with his family tonight after getting lost in a wooded area near Highway 49 West in Dickson County on Thursday.
According to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office in a release, the unidentified boy had been playing in the woods with his siblings and cousins when he became separated from the group around 11:30 a.m.. Parents and relatives searched for the child before calling the police.
Several emergency response agencies assisted Dickson County Sheriff's deputies in the search. The child was eventually found around 4:25 p.m. Thursday cold and wet, but was otherwise okay.
