NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Six teenagers, including one who had escaped from Department of Children's Services custody, have been arrested in connection to a carjacking of a man at his Premier Drive apartment complex in West Nashville on Thursday night.
According to Metro Police, the victim was confronted by at least three people, one of whom had a gun. He reported the other suspects had machetes. The victim complied with their demand that he surrender his keys and the robbers fled in his 2016 Toyota Camry.
Juvenile Crime Task Force officers spotted the vehicle in south Nashville near I-24 and Old Hickory Blvd. a short itme later and a chase briefly ensued. An MNPD helicopter flew into the area and began monitoring the car's travel from the air.
The Toyota eventually stopped at the 3900 block of Alameda Street where six people got out of it. By that time, Metro Officers had swarmed the area and four of the six people were taken into custody.
Keonnta Parker, 18, is charged with carjacking and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of $12,000 bond. Two 17-year-old suspects are being charged with aggravated burglary, one of those suspects is also facing an additional charge of evading arrest. A 16-year-old suspect is charged with vehicle theft and escaping from DCS custody on December 1.
After arresting the four suspects, investigators canvassed the area for a missing pistol when they heard movement coming from nearby trees and found two other people who were in the car. Ester Gutierrez, 18, is charged with joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. An additional 17-year-old suspect is charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest.
The pistol, later identified as a loaded 9mm semi-automatic, was recovered from a nearby creek.
