NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people were sentenced in federal court on Monday for their roles in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy which caused a number of overdoses and resulted in at least one death, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.
The July 2016 incident left more than 20 persons hospitalized in the Murfreesboro area.
Joedon Bradley, 31, of Nashville, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Jonathan Barrett, 31, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Johnny Williams, 33, also of Murfreesboro, was sentenced in December 2018 to 20 years in prison.
A federal jury convicted the trio in March 2018 after an eight-day trial.
Also sentenced on Monday were Eric Falkwoski, 37, of Kissimmee, FL, to 266 months in prison and Davi Valles Jr., 26, of Nashville, to seven years in prison. They both pleaded guilty in 2017.
LaKrista Knowles, 27, of Nashville, who pleaded guilty in May 2017, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison.
The remaining defendants, Preston Davis, 25, of Madison, TN, and Jennifer Dogonski, 35, of Farmington, MI, formerly of Murfreesboro, previously pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in September.
The investigation began in July 2016 when law enforcement and medical personnel in the Murfreesboro area were overwhelmed by a series of overdoses caused by pills that appeared to be prescription Percocet pills. The pills were counterfeit and contained fentanyl, alprazolam and acetaminophen, and had been produced by Bradley and Falkowski.
