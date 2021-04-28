NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six Metro Nashville Police officers who responded to the Christmas Day bombing last year were honored on the State Senate Floor Wednesday morning.
The Metro Nashville Police Department that it's "Nashville 6" police officers were honored for their efforts by public officials. In attendance included Governor Lee, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Sen. Heidi Campbell, and Rep. Bob Freeman.
MNPD said that Gov. Lee met with the officers individually in his office to thank them personally.
A special morning for our "Nashville 6" police officers from the Christmas Day bombing. @SenatorGilmore, @bobfreemantn & @campbelltn20 honored their heroism on the floor of the State Senate. @GovBillLee met with the 6 in his office to convey his appreciation. pic.twitter.com/G0JWQ7CnV3— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 28, 2021
