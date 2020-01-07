COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people including three teens and two children were injured in a car crash on Monday afternoon on the 1500 block of Shag Rag Road in Cookeville.
According to Cookeville Police Department, the accident occurred around 3:25 p.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling west on Shag Rag Road approaching a 2005 Dodge Dakota traveling east. The vehicles collided head-on in the roadway.
The Dodge Dakota was driven by a 17-year-old male with a 17-year-old female passenger. They were transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The Dodge Journey was driven by 25-year-old woman and was occupied by three children ages 15, 5, and 4-years-old. The woman, the 15, and 5-year-old passengers were flown from the scene for medical treatment. The 4-year-old passenger was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This crash remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police, please call the Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5370 or the main station at 931-526-2125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.