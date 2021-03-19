NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police said six people are connected to a violent crime spree mainly targeting Latino families.
Montez Brown, Anthony Campbell III, Tevin Kelly, Nathan Rosenthal Jr., Quanisha Moore, and Demarrious Malone are linked to 150 holdups between 2017 and 2019. They were indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on 126 criminal counts.
"It wasn't just a robbery. The robberies, they became more bold and they hurt people, physically hurt people, made them bleed, sent people to the hospital," Lt. Pete Dusche with MNPD said.
Police said it started with street robberies and escalated to violent home invasions.
Police told News4 what they learned from the suspects about why Latino families were targeted.
"I think the Latino families, they said in one of the interviews, that the Latino families are easier for them to target because they carry cash on them and that, in their opinion, they were less likely to call the police and ask for assistance," Lt. Dusche said.
Police said the accused robbers would sneak in through unlocked sliding glass doors.
"They would make victims go into the bathrooms and just wait in the bathroom and take their phones and leave," Lt. Dusche said.
In all, police said the suspects are responsible for stealing $150,000 from the families.
Investigators tell News4 that money was used for partying and traveling by the suspects.
The impacted families didn't let this go away. They're the ones who helped crack the case by speaking up.
"For them to have that courage to come and talk with us and bring us that information is really big especially in those families because again this is not something they're used to," Captain Carlos Lara said.
Captain Lara is in charge of a program called El Protector, which is a way of connecting with the Latino community.
Lara said the big break in the case shows the program is working. That came from building trust with families.
"So, really, they're our best resource when it comes to fighting crime," Captain Lara said.
Known to investigators, the suspected leader of the group along with three others have been arrested.
Police are still looking for Moore and Malone in the case.
They said it's possible more people could be arrested and there could be additional victims.
