RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Six people are displaced after a fire broke out at their home in Rutherford County last night.
The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Valley Bend Road.
Officials say four people were home at the time of the fire and received very minor injuries including smoke inhalation.
Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire. Crews from RCFR, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services all responded.
The American Red Cross was called to help the family.
The fire marshal says the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.
