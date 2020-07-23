HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people were taken into custody overnight in Hendersonville after they allegedly broke into a home and were involved in two shootings where one child was shot.
Police say on Wednesday night, they responded to an armed home invasion at an apartment complex on Sanders Ferry Road. Moments later, reports of a shooting at a home on Cole Court came in.
Inside the home, a child in bed was shot. That child has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say another call was later reported for gunshots being fired out of a car on Vietnam Veterans Parkway.
After spotting the suspected car involved, police were able to arrest two adults and four juveniles at an East Main Street gas station.
Rayzhn Hagans, 18, from Goodlettsville, and Korry Graham, 18, from Madison, three 17-year-old males from Hendersonville, and a 17-year-old male from Goodlettsville were taken into custody.
They are all facing a slew of charges including attempted first degree muder and aggravated burglary.
Hagans and Graham are being held at the Sumner County Jail and the four juveniles are at the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center.
