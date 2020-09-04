NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Today marks six months since the first person in our state tested positive for the coronavirus.
The patient was a man from Williamson County who had recently traveled out of state, but not internationally. His symptoms at the time were mild and he was isolating at home by the time he found out he had the virus.
Since then more than 159,000 Tennesseans have been infected with the virus and more than 1,800 have died.
Yesterday marked a big day for Tennessee and Nashville's fight against the coronavirus.
State recovery numbers surged from around 120,000 to over 141,000 after a change to the way that data is reported was issued.
And in Nashville on Thursday the Metro Health Department reported the lowest number of active cases since May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.