NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six months after a tornado outbreak tore through seven Nashville churches, several have yet to begin rebuilding.
At the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 10th and Monroe, the steeple is still gone, bricks are missing from the walls and tarps cover gaping holes.
“Well, it’s certainly disheartening,” said pastor Derrick Moore.
Because of the pandemic, Moore and other pastors in the city are holding their congregations together virtually, while worrying over the deteriorating conditions of their buildings.
Pastor Jacques Boyd of the Mt. Bethel Missionary Church at the corner of Arthur and Cheatham said because his church still is without a roof, he is concerned each time it rains.
“It’s heartbreaking to come by daily, multiple times a day, to see our structure still sitting in ruins,” Boyd said. “After the tornado came six months ago, we were immediately hit with the pandemic, which slowed down our progress.”
Damage estimates obtained by News4 Investigates shows the city’s churches with the worst damage claimed more than $16 million were needed to fully rebuild.
Moore and Boyd said that insurance will help, but will still not cover all their costs to rebuild, including hiring people to oversee construction.
Both churches hope to begin construction in the next month.
“We continue to trust in God that things are going to get better,” Moore said.
