CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six men have been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old man in Clarksville.
Police say Joshua Ellis was killed on July 21 on Givens Lane and the men also attempted to murder another 29-year-old man in Summit Heights on the same day.
At around 9 p.m. on July 21, officers responded to a shooting and found Ellis laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was LifeFlighted to a Nashville hospital where he died the following morning.
The 29-year-old man was shot multiple times near the area of 13 Summit Heights around 9:15 p.m., 15 minutes after Ellis was found on the ground. He was LifeFlighted to a Nashville hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released and has recovered from his injuries.
Six men were charged and indicted during the September 2019 Grand Jury. The six men charged at this time are:
- Lewis Timmons, 19, of Clarksville (arrested in Knoxville): First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony, evading arrest, drugs for manufacture/sale, two counts of simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and no drivers license
- Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Clarksville: First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Karmen Bennett, 21, of Clarksville: First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Dorris Acree, 21, of Clarksville: First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Anthony Spencer of Clarskville: First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony
- Jaquan Dawes, 20: First degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession in commission of a felony
Police say the victims and suspects knew each other in one capacity or another.
The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
