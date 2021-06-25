CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after several animals were found dead and neglected at their home in Clarksville.
Police say they did a welfare check at Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone's home on Plum Street in reference to animals on the property.
Officers found six dead animals and 22 neglected dogs. Officials gathered the living animals and transferred them to a veterinarian for treatment.
Police say they also found marijuana and marijuana edibles in the home during a search.
Mosely and Malone were both charged with animal cruelty and narcotics violations. They are currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.