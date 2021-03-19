Six arrests in violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested six people on Friday for dozens of violent robberies against Latino families between 2017-2019.
Montez Brown, Anthony Campbell III, Tevin Kelly, Nathan Rosenthal Jr., Quanisha Moore, and Demarrious Malone are connected to 150 holdups of mainly Latino families living here in Nashville.
These incidents happened in apartment complex parking lots and their homes. Police said it started with street robberies and escalated into violent home invasions.
"The Latino families are easier for them to target because they carry cash on them, and in their opinion, they're less likely to call the police and ask for assistance," Metro Police Lt. Peter Dusche said.
Police said after robbing these families of everything they had, they would sell those items. Police said the items were sold "to enhance their lifestyles with travel to the Dominican Republic, Miami, and Texas, and with purchases of jewelry, shoes and guns."
Know from investigators the suspected leader of the group along with three others, have been arrested. Police are still looking for two other people in this case.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.