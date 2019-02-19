Hendersonville car robbery arrests - 2/19/19

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people have been arrested, including three juveniles, in connection with stolen vehicles recovered in Hendersonville.

MUG - Annisha Johnson - 2/19/19

Annisha Johnson (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

Police was patrolling an apartment complex on Monday and discovered a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro and its four occupants. It was determined the four people had burglarized vehicles in the complex.

MUG - Decarlo Churchwell - 2/19/19

Decarlo Churchwell (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

A short time later another stolen vehicle was recovered in west Nashville that the individuals admitted to have occupied while they were stealing the vehicle from Murfreesboro. They are believed to be connected to several other incidents in several locations.

MUG - Dvonte Blivens - 2/19/19

Dvonte Blivens (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

Annisha Johnson, 21, Dvonte Blivens, 18, Decarlo Churchwell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were charged with possession of stolen property over $2,500 and two counts of burglary to a vehicle.

Later in the morning the Hendersonville Police Department recovered two additional stolen vehicles out of Nashville that were found together. Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile driving one of the vehicles.

Hendersonville police arrested another juvenile late Monday night in connection with one of the stolen vehicles in Nashville. Six people were arrested involving the four stolen vehicles recovered.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.