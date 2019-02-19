HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people have been arrested, including three juveniles, in connection with stolen vehicles recovered in Hendersonville.
Police was patrolling an apartment complex on Monday and discovered a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro and its four occupants. It was determined the four people had burglarized vehicles in the complex.
A short time later another stolen vehicle was recovered in west Nashville that the individuals admitted to have occupied while they were stealing the vehicle from Murfreesboro. They are believed to be connected to several other incidents in several locations.
Annisha Johnson, 21, Dvonte Blivens, 18, Decarlo Churchwell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were charged with possession of stolen property over $2,500 and two counts of burglary to a vehicle.
Later in the morning the Hendersonville Police Department recovered two additional stolen vehicles out of Nashville that were found together. Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile driving one of the vehicles.
Hendersonville police arrested another juvenile late Monday night in connection with one of the stolen vehicles in Nashville. Six people were arrested involving the four stolen vehicles recovered.
