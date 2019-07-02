NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On any given day or night, you can see people darting across busy Lafayette Street near Claiborne Street. Using a crosswalk doesn't make it any easier.

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Southeast Nashville; suspect arrested A woman crossing the crosswalk at Lafayette Street and Claiborne Street in Southeast Nashville was hit and killed overnight by a hit-and-run driver.

Nora Kern with Walk Bike Nashville said most people can't make it across Lafayette Street on a green light.

"We just saw someone trying to cross, she barely had time to get across the street before the light changed, it's difficult if your fully fit, however we have a lot of people who aren't and can't run across the street," said Kern.

Walk Bike Nashville said Lafayette between Charles Davis Boulevard and Claiborne Street is the third most dangerous stretch of road to cross in Nashville, especially at night. Fifteen people crossing Lafayette at Claiborne have been hit since 2014.

"You want better pedestrian islands, better lighting, shorter crossing distance, you see it's a really long way across the street," said Kern.

The intersection also has one of the busiest bus stops in Nashville which means hundreds of bus riders have to cross busy Lafayette Street.

In 2014 Metro Public Works released report naming the top 50 pedestrian crash locations in Nashville.

Walk Bike Nashville said since the report was released only four of the areas have seen significant safety improvements.