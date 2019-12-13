NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Andrew Vazquez was on his way to his daughter’s band recital, driving down Interstate 24 Eastbound when he was shot.
According to police, Vazquez told them a woman repeatedly tried to cut him off before she flipped him off and started shooting. Officers are describing this incident as an extreme case of road rage.
Brandi Tapia, Vazquez’s older sister, is still in shock over the whole story.
“It's still very unbelievable to me. This is my baby brother, you know, like I'm his big sister. I'm the one whose supposed to protect him,” she said.
News4’s Cameron Taylor sat down with Tapia today to discuss the shooting. You can catch the full report tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.