Andrew Vazquez was shot and nearly killed on I-24 Eastbound in what police are calling an extreme case of road rage. 

 Courtesy: Brandi Tapia, Vazquez's sister

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Andrew Vazquez was on his way to his daughter’s band recital, driving down Interstate 24 Eastbound when he was shot.

According to police, Vazquez told them a woman repeatedly tried to cut him off before she flipped him off and started shooting.  Officers are describing this incident as an extreme case of road rage.

Brandi Tapia, Vazquez’s older sister, is still in shock over the whole story.

“It's still very unbelievable to me. This is my baby brother, you know, like I'm his big sister. I'm the one whose supposed to protect him,” she said.

News4’s Cameron Taylor sat down with Tapia today to discuss the shooting. You can catch the full report tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight.

