NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Not including certain types of skin cancer, the CDC says breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.

The Sista Strut aims to bring awareness to those statistics and reach the African American community for breast cancer screenings.

The 3K walk, scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at Hale Stadium on Tennessee State University's campus, will provide a portion of proceeds to the Nashville chapter of the Sisters Network. Organizers say it will also include community resources that help promote early detection and the search for a cure.

A rally will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk kicking off at 10 a.m.

For registration info, visit this site.

17 other cities across the country will also host "Sista Strut."

The walk is presented by 101.1 The Beat and 97.5 Hallelujah, and sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile and Tennessee State University.

 

