A sinkhole behind a Nashville elementary school is raising concerns from parents.
School district officials told News4 they learned about the sinkhole at Pennington Elementary School in late February.
A playground sits across the field from it. Caution tape, orange cones, and a fence block the sinkhole.
"We go to that playground all the time. We walk around there, so, I mean in terms of safety, it would be great to do something about it because there's hundreds of kids there all the time," Rea Frey, a parent said.
Frey and her 7-year-old daughter live in the neighborhood by the school. They didn't know about the sinkhole until News4 told them about it.
Her daughter doesn't go to Pennington Elementary School, but she said plenty of kids go to that playground.
"We're getting more and more kids in this area. It's an older neighborhood, but with the school there, you do get kids who want to go there and play all the time. So, you just want to make sure that it's safe," Frey said.
School officials told News4 it'll cost around $39,000 to fix.
Parents like Frey hope the fence is enough to keep kids away.
"I mean, kids are curious. Sometimes fences aren't gonna do it, but I don't know what more you could do. Just tell the kids to stay away from it and hope for the best that they get it done," Frey said.
The school board still has to approve the work.
Once that happens, crews should be finished by the first week or so of May.
