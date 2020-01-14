RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the County Highway Department are on the scene of a sinkhole that formed on Weeks Road between Rocky Top Road and Mount Herman Road southeast of Murfreesboro near Kittrell.
According to investigators, the sinkhole formed on Sunday during heavy rains. It is anticipated that the road will not reopen for several hours.
Residents in the area are advised to seek an alternate route until further notice.
