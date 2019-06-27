NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A sinkhole at the intersection of Demonbreun St. and 1st Ave. S. in downtown Nashville means that intersection will be closed for repairs for the near future.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday a WeGo city bus drove over a current sewer worksite covered in steel plating, and broke through the roadway, revealing a water main break below.
The work was associated with the current Four Seasons construction project at that corner.
News 4 will provide additional updates as information becomes available.
