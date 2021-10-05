NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A sink hole has opened up on the WeGo Star tracks on Omohundro Drive preventing the train from coming into Nashville.
Beginning Tuesday morning, passengers onboard the train will be taken by bus from the Donelson Station to Riverfront Station.
Route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and route 93 Star West End Shuttle buses will be at Riverfront to transport passengers to their final destinations.
Buses will leave Donelson Station en route to Riverfront at 6:16 a.m., 7:11 a.m. and 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.