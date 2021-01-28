GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin single mother of three is fighting to keep a roof above her family's head after her home burned four months ago.
Tiffany Brittenum has been looking for a way to get back on her feet after the house fire.
"You thank God through rough times, hard times," Brittenum said.
Shortly before the fire, following alcohol abuse and domestic violence, she split with her husband of 21 years, charged with arson in the house fire.
"For 21 years, we have been right, and left foot walked together," Brittenum said.
Now, it's just Brittenum and her three kids, Tiyanna, Trenon, and Tamesha, who is disabled and needs constant care from her mother. Collectively they are doing everything they can to survive.
Brittenum said she decided to do catering for 12 years.
"With this fire, I lost all my equipment," Brittenum said. "Now, I sell plates (of food), soul food. I cook baked chicken, meatloaf."
Right now, the family is staying in a Nashville motel, one of their many temporary homes since the fire. They're hoping to get something more permanent soon.
"Hopefully, I can buy a mobile home. We need the community," Brittenum said. "We are in crisis. As Christians, we are supposed to help a fellow man."
Even amidst the difficult circumstances, Brittenum said she and her kids continue to have a thankful spirit. When referring to her kids, she told news 4, Brittenum said she didn't lose everything in the house fire.
