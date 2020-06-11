NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot while in a kitchen at a home south of Percy Priest Lake overnight.
Metro Police say the victim was sitting inside the house on Waverunner Court East around midnight when a single gunshot was heard, striking him in his shoulder.
The shot is believed to have come from outside the house.
According to officials, several people were with the victim at the time of the shooting but no one had a suspect description of the gunman.
The victim was taken to Summit Medical Center by one of the witnesses before he was transferred to another hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.