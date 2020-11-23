Singers needed for TransPerfect Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Singers are needed to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" at this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Auditions will be virtual for the bowl game on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium.
During the next two weeks, interested applicants can submit a file or link of their acapella performance to anthem@nashvillesports.com.
"While this is a unique year, we are fortunate to keep what's become a new bowl tradition going and celebrate local singers with performances of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' and 'God Bless America' at this year's game," Scott Ramsey, President/CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said in a statement on Monday.
Anyone singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" must not exceed one minute and 30 seconds, and the performance of the "God Bless America" must be no longer than 60 seconds.
Applications for the national anthem while auditions can be no more than a minute long. Performers are asked to provide their name, age, email address, and contact phone number with their entry.
"Last year's Voice of the Bowl was a way to highlight the incredible talent in the Music City, and we look forward to doing the same in this year's game presentation," Ramsey said.
During the week of December 7, five finalists will be announced and live in the virtual TransPerfect Voice of the Bowl on December 16.
For more information on the contest and the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, click here.
