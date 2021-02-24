NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Singer Trisha Yearwood tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at home with her husband Garth Brooks.

While Brooks remains negative, their publicist said Yearwood contracted COVID. Tennessee's inclement weather last week "prevented the couple from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure." After the test, Brooks and Yearwood continued to quarantine together.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday. “And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Yearwood is doing OK so far, but is dealing with symptoms. Brooks said his wife said she is "tough," but welcomes the prayers for her.

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers," Brooks said.

With her positive test, Brooks said he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things such as his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook for undetermined amount of time.

“If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing,” Brooks said. “Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan."